Man dies 1 year after crash

June 14, 2017
Kevin Morales
A man inured in a car crash more than one year ago died on Monday (12 June).

Thomas Rupert Hubbell, 44, died after sustaining serious head injuries in a single-car crash on 30 June, 2016, according to police.

The incident happened on Shamrock Road, near Spotts Dock.

Anthony Scott, 23, was charged with Dangerous Driving in connection with the incident.

The matter currently is before the court.

A police spokesperson says the RCIPS cannot comment on charges at this time but clearly the circumstances have changed.

