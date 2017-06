A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the baseball bat attack on a 51-year-old man on Saturday (25 May).

Yesterday William Powery appeared in court charged with Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm. He was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody.

The victim of the assault remains in hospital, undergoing treatment. He is described as stable and alert.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print