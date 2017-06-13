C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Man in court for biting cop

June 12, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A North Side resident accused of biting a police officer appeared in court Friday (9 June.)

25-year-old Wayne Bellafonte is accused of biting the officer as he was being arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

He’s charged with of possession of ganja, consumption of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, attempt to escape custody, resisting arrest, as well as, assaulting police and damage to property.

Mr Bellafonte was remanded to custody.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: