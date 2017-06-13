Man in court for biting cop

A North Side resident accused of biting a police officer appeared in court Friday (9 June.)

25-year-old Wayne Bellafonte is accused of biting the officer as he was being arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

He’s charged with of possession of ganja, consumption of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, attempt to escape custody, resisting arrest, as well as, assaulting police and damage to property.

Mr Bellafonte was remanded to custody.

