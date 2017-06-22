Managing crime and tourism in Jamaica

The impact of crime on tourism is hardly unique to our shores.

To the East of Cayman, Jamaican officials are working to combat crime and protect the jurisdiction’s image as a safe vacation destination as well.

“Thankfully, in Jamaica crime against visitors is negligible. The issues that are happening in Jamaica, are largely domestic in nature, meaning that they are crimes against our citizens, Marcia McLaughlin, deputy Director of the Jamaica Tourism Board said.

Chris Jarrett of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association adds, “The Government is focusing now on CCTV cameras. We’ve been talking about it for a long time, but now they are rolling them out as a matter fact, there were some recently installed in new Kingston, they have focused on the hot spots, where we think the majority of the crimes happen.”

Mr Jarrett is encouraging more partnerships between private security firms and police to better share information on crime trends and identify the offenders.

