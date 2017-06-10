Massive gets new employee

On the campaign trail there was a lot of talk about teaching Cayman’s youth vocational training, but one equipment company on Island had been training an employee of theirs for the past two years and on Wednesday he graduated, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.



“It wasn’t an easy road but once you put your mind to it, you’ll get it done,” said Graduate, Chad Frederick.

Chad Frederick, the first apprentice to complete the program says its more intense than college.

“Motivate you more and more, you have to do this, you need this done so you don’t have time to joke or play around, you have to be serious,” said Chad Frederick.

For every skill learnt, Mr. Frederick had to get it graded three times to confirm that he knew it.

“If you make a mistake, the first time, you got to make sure the second time you don’t make that mistake because its going to fall back on you, the third time you have to make sure its perfect,” said Chad Frederick.

Mr. Frederick also had to study and train using JCB equipment, which required an 80% pass rate to be certified.

“Its not easy, very hard and you have to read, that’s the key and with the mechanic section, if you don’t read you will never learn,” said Mr. Frederick.

For Mr. Frederick, he wishes more companies on Island did apprenticeships for the youths.

“Keep them out of trouble, violence, make them better people, this is a very good opportunity for the youths,” said Mr. Frederick.

And learnt serious life skills.

“If you take your job as a joke you’ll never have a job,” said Mr. Frederick.

For Massive President David Kirkaldy, he says its a task finding local mechanics.

“It is extremely challenging to recruit quality mechanics locally, there are a lot of great local mechanics, but they’re also in really great jobs, to bring them over is difficult, it also poses a difficulty for the company that they have left,” said President of Massive Equipment, David Kirkaldy.

It was decided to start training within the company to fill the job rolls.

“If we can’t recruit locally and we keep having to bring folks in from overseas, one of the things we could try to do is develop an apprentice programme and develop talent from within,” said David Kirkaldy.

Mr. Kirkaldy continues to say that he wishes there was vocational training in schools which would help industries such as his make easier hires.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

