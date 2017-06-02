C3 Pure Fibre
McTaggart takes over Finance

June 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Roy McTaggart is Cayman’s new Finance minister.

While full portfolios are still being sorted Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin confirmed the former Health Councillor will take control of Cayman’s purse strings and manage the economy.

Yesterday Mr McTaggart was among seven MLAs and two Ex-Officio members sworn-in as Cayman’s new cabinet.
He says he’s up for the challenge.

“I think I’ve got unique skills and experience in the private sector from my previous career that I can bring to the table and I am looking forward to filling that role and supporting the Government in all of their efforts to move the country forward,”Mr McTaggart said.

Premier McLaughlin says former Finance Minister Marco Archer and former Financial Services minister Hon Wayne Panton should continue to serve the people and he will find a role for them.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

