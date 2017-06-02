McTaggart takes over Finance

Roy McTaggart is Cayman’s new Finance minister.

While full portfolios are still being sorted Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin confirmed the former Health Councillor will take control of Cayman’s purse strings and manage the economy.

Yesterday Mr McTaggart was among seven MLAs and two Ex-Officio members sworn-in as Cayman’s new cabinet.

He says he’s up for the challenge.

“I think I’ve got unique skills and experience in the private sector from my previous career that I can bring to the table and I am looking forward to filling that role and supporting the Government in all of their efforts to move the country forward,”Mr McTaggart said.

Premier McLaughlin says former Finance Minister Marco Archer and former Financial Services minister Hon Wayne Panton should continue to serve the people and he will find a role for them.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

