Meals on wheels robbed

Among those hit in this week’s robbery rampage was, one Central George Town community centre.

Burglars cut the security wires to break into the T.E McField youth and community centre and made off with a quantity of food and money, from Meals of Wheels.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter checked in with the charity to find out how they were recovering from the theft.

“Now we have to upgrade security here, that’s our only option because we can’t allow ourselves to be vulnerable continually,” said Beulah McField from the T.E McField Youth and Community Centre.

After coming into work this Monday morning to find the Community Centre broken into, executive staff at the T.E McField Youth and Community Centre is now forced to increase security.

“I’ve always given the person the benefit of the doubt, but this one was so calculated, so deliberate my prayer is wherever they are that they are found,” said Beulah McField from the T.E McField Youth and Community Centre.

Beulah McField says this is not the first time meals and wheels has been burgled.

“You can see from the rash of robberies that is going on around the island that it is money they want, you know how we get money, we work,” said Beulah McField from the T.E McField Youth and Community Centre.

Mrs. McField says crime is getting more serious as her security system was destroyed for thieves to go into the building without alarm.

“One year they broke in and took food, I said they were hungry and they broke (in) for food, they didn’t come in for food, they came in to take money,” said Beulah McField from the T.E McField Youth and Community Centre.

The thieves got away with a 5-hundred dollar donation and juices used in the after-school program.

“I am absolutely amazed at the kind of person that it would take to break in and steal from meals on wheels, they are literally taking food from out of the mouths of seniors,” said Beulah McField from the T.E McField Youth and Community Centre.

Mrs. McField says this burglary hasn’t slowed down their community efforts one bit.

Police are appealing to witnesses, if anyone has any information please call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

