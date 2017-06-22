C3 Pure Fibre
Medicinal cannabis trade; Jamaica looks to Cayman

June 21, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Now that cannabis oil is approved for medical use in Cayman, Jamaica’s fledgling cannabis industry said it sees potential in the opportunity to meet Cayman’s needs.

Jason Henzell has sat on Jamaica’s Cannabis Licensing Authority for two governments and he said Jamaica is poised to capitalise on what he likened to the “Next dotcom” boom – the marijuana industry. He said Jamaica’s recent decision to decriminalise ganja has opened the door to supply Cayman with its medicinal oils.

“I think that it’s going to mean a lot for Jamaica. We know that Cayman has legalized the oils, so I think that’s an opportunity for Jamaican companies to export to the Cayman Islands,” Mr Henzell said.

Jamaica decrimininalised ganja a year and a half ago and Mr Henzell said decriminalisation has sparked major interest among investors.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

