Memorial tournament to honour father/son fishermen duo

Family and friends of a man killed in a New Year’s Day boating accident are honouring his memory, and that of his late father, with a memorial fishing tournament.

Dale Ebanks, who would have turned 50 years old yesterday, and his father, Burnis “Lil’ B” Ebanks were both avid fishermen in West Bay.

“Lil B” died unexpectedly in the Barker’s area back in 2014 and last year, his son Dale participated in a memorial fishing tournament in his father’s honour.

Now, after Dale’s tragic death, the community is remembering the father-son duo with a memorial fishing tournament on 3 July.

“Reminiscing on days gone by, on family and friends, it’s just a good time to come together and a good way to remember them, as they both loved the water,” said Zeta Bodden, who is organising the tournament.

The catch-and-release memorial tournament takes place on the 3 July, the public holiday, at Barker’s Beach from 9 AM to noon.

