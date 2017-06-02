MLAs commit to work together in first session

Cayman’s new 19 member Legislative Assembly held its first formal meeting last afternoon (31 May) and after a hotly contested and sometimes bitter election campaign members vowed to put aside the competition and committed to work together in the interest of Cayman.

“I pledge to carry out my duty with due respect to every colleague in this house and when we do disagree our opposition will be respectful.”

A commitment from newly elected Opposition Leader Hon Ezzard Miller. It was the song all MLAs sang as they met for their first session in the LA.

But Government minister Dwayne Seymour says all members need the public’s support.

“I want to encourage our entire country to rally behind and now support this new coalition, let us now as Caymanians support this Progressives led coalition which will Govern our beloved islands for the next four years,”Mr Seymour said.

Veteran MLA Arden McLean also shared the camaraderie in the opening session of the LA, but he also reminded Government of its commitment to address issues like unemployment and foreclosures affecting Caymanians, otherwise.

“We are going to be left with our hearts full and empty hands. The Government must put its back to the wheel and work immediately to correct this worrying trend,”Mr McLean said.

Newcomers to the LAs floor Kenneth Bryan and Chris Saunders also vowed not to be obstructionists..

“I will not be opposition just for Opposition sake, there will be many times I will vote in your favour,” Mr Bryan said.

“You cannot obtain power in a petty way and be great,. You are either petty or great and I want to give everyone my assurance inside here, my commitment inside here that I have no intention of being petty,”Mr Saunders said.

At the first meeting members to key parliamentary committees were appointed. Mr Miller returns as head of the Public Accounts Committee.

The LA has been adjourned to a date to be announced.

