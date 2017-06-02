C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Election News News

MLAs commit to work together in first session

June 1, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

Cayman’s new 19 member Legislative Assembly held its first formal meeting last afternoon (31 May) and after a hotly contested and sometimes bitter election campaign members vowed to put aside the competition and committed to work together in the interest of Cayman.

“I pledge to carry out my duty with due respect to every colleague in this house and when we do disagree our opposition will be respectful.”

A commitment from newly elected Opposition Leader Hon Ezzard Miller. It was the song all MLAs sang as they met for their first session in the LA.

But Government minister Dwayne Seymour says all members need the public’s support.

“I want to encourage our entire country to rally behind and now support this new coalition, let us now as Caymanians support this Progressives led coalition which will Govern our beloved islands for the next four years,”Mr Seymour said.

Veteran MLA Arden McLean also shared the camaraderie in the opening session of the LA, but he also reminded Government of its commitment to address issues like unemployment and foreclosures affecting Caymanians, otherwise.

“We are going to be left with our hearts full and empty hands. The Government must put its back to the wheel and work immediately to correct this worrying trend,”Mr McLean said.

Newcomers to the LAs floor Kenneth Bryan and Chris Saunders also vowed not to be obstructionists..

“I will not be opposition just for Opposition sake, there will be many times I will vote in your favour,” Mr Bryan said.
“You cannot obtain power in a petty way and be great,. You are either petty or great and I want to give everyone my assurance inside here, my commitment inside here that I have no intention of being petty,”Mr Saunders said.

At the first meeting members to key parliamentary committees were appointed. Mr Miller returns as head of the Public Accounts Committee.

The LA has been adjourned to a date to be announced.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: