Movement on PR backlog; applications granted, some rejected

After years in limbo one PR application out of ten considered this week has been granted.

The Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board this week resumed hearing and deciding on the near one thousand applications backlogged at Immigration.

Today (23 June) a Government Information Services release says five applications reviewed this week were denied, two were withdrawn by applicants and two were deferred pending updated information from applicants.

According to the media statement the ten PR applications were among the first of those filed under the current immigration law.

Last week HSM Chambers said it was preparing to bring class action litigation on behalf of its clients waiting for their PR applications to be processed.

Days after that announcement government announced that the board would begin processing applications this week.

We will bring you more on this developing story in further newscasts.

