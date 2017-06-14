Myles puts trust in SNAP

Youth activist Michael Myles said the evidence based approach Stop Now and Plan programme or (SNAP) which is scheduled to be introduced to Cayman’s schools, should help to curb problems with crime and bad behaviour.

Mr. Myles said he was formally trained in the SNAP programme in 2011 and he said it works because it’s aimed at children in their formative years.

“Now we’ve seen that if a child’s behaviour or criminal intent isn’t curbed by the time the child hits 11 years old, 12 years old it’s too late,” Mr. Myles stated.

Snap is one of 64 recommendations from the Institute of Public Administration of Canada which assesses how to curb criminal behaviour in Cayman.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

