New Cabinet unveiled

Cayman’s new Cabinet has been announced and its comes with some sweeping changes.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin ended the suspense today (6 June) formally announcing his new cabinet.

Mr McLaughlin joined with his Deputy Hon. Moses Kirkconnell at a media briefing to reveal the creation of new ministries and the changing of guards.

Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath was there and joined Janelle with the latest.

There were some surprises with the Premier’s announcement like Hon. Tara Rivers. She did not retain the Education Ministry. She is now Financial Services and Home Affairs minister.

Cayman Brac East member Juliana O’Connor-Connolly takes over Education, added to her portfolio are Sports, Youth Affairs, Agriculture and Lands.

George Town East representative Hon. Roy McTaggart in the last government he was councilor for Culture and Health. This time he’s leading the ministry of Public Finance and Economic Development.

Fellow George Town MLA Joey Hew, Councillor for tourism under the last government, he’s appointed minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure.

Independent Bodden Town East MLA Dwayne Seymour takes over Health, Culture and Housing. Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell retains Tourism, District Administration and Transport.

Premier McLaughlin takes over the new ministry of Human Resources, Immigration and Community Affairs.

Cayman’s new cabinet is in place and Premier Alden McLaughlin says restructuring and assigning ministers was easier than he expected.

“It involved dialogue with each minister separately. Sometimes three or four, a certain amount of charm persuasion and encouragement and I think the result and every minister is happy,” he said.

He admitted with constitutional constraints of only having six ministers plus Premier it was a challenge for equitable distribution.

“And where there had to be some inequity I simply assumed that responsibility,” Mr McLaughlin said.

That responsibility being, in addition to premiership and cabinet office oversight, the newly created ministry of Human Resources, Immigration and Community Affairs.

“It is a big chunk of work to do, but again you got to play the hand you dealt and the Constitution says we have seven ministries.

Those new ministries include; Financial Services and Home Affairs Ministry, Education, Sports, Youth Affairs, Agriculture and Lands, Public Finance and Economic Development, Health, Environment, Culture and Housing.

“We worked with the ministers. We tried to put together ministries where they have some experience in the various subjects as far as that is possible, but also where they have an interest or passion for particular subjects and actually want to do them,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said the cabinet energy during the assignment phase was high.

“From the start to the end of the conversation, the assignment each person was there to make sure the best was given to the country itself,” Mr Kirkconnell said.

Meanwhile Mr McLaughlin says work continues on the draft coalition heads of agreement between the Progressives, CDP and Independents and will be made public when parties sign on.

Mr McLaughlin said he had two more meetings planned today before he finalised Councillors and their assignments. However he said he should make an announcement on the positions by the end of the week.

