New Lawyer’s Bill coming, Premier vows to pass it by year’s end

June 6, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says he intends to have the Legal Practitioner’s Bill passed at the end of this year.
The previous bill faced stormy opposition in the last LA  session leading to its eventual withdrawal. Premier McLaughlin said consultation will begin shortly and a revised bill will head to the LA in September.

“It is critical we get this done for a number of reasons. In terms of the timing, we have spoken over and over again about the need to have it done and dusted before we face the CATF assessment which is coming up at the end of the year,” Premier McLaughlin said.

The CATF is the Caribbean Action Task Force. A revised Legal Practitioner’s Bill is needed to meet that organization’s requirements to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

Reshma Ragoonath



Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

