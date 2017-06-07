New Lawyer’s Bill coming, Premier vows to pass it by year’s end

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says he intends to have the Legal Practitioner’s Bill passed at the end of this year.

The previous bill faced stormy opposition in the last LA session leading to its eventual withdrawal. Premier McLaughlin said consultation will begin shortly and a revised bill will head to the LA in September.

“It is critical we get this done for a number of reasons. In terms of the timing, we have spoken over and over again about the need to have it done and dusted before we face the CATF assessment which is coming up at the end of the year,” Premier McLaughlin said.

The CATF is the Caribbean Action Task Force. A revised Legal Practitioner’s Bill is needed to meet that organization’s requirements to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

