New MLA’s ready for roles

Newly named Culture Minister Dwayne ‘John John’ Seymour and Councillor Capt. Eugene Ebanks attended their first official event last evening, an exhibition opening for local artist Simon Tatum at the National Gallery and want to put more funding into the arts.

Minister Seymour and Councilor Ebanks take over the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing and they are already getting into their roles to make an impact.

“One of the things I’ve said to the Chief Officer already without getting a brief is that I want to have more funding for the arts in all areas,” Hon. Dwayne Seymour, Minister of HECH.

“It’s a new chapter for as me being a Councillor for the ministry so I am looking forward to the challenges, there are areas we can definitely make some major contributions in so I am looking forward to the challenge,” said Capt. Eugene Ebanks, Councilor of HECH.

Both MLA’s congratulated Mr. Tatum.

