C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

New MLA’s ready for roles

June 9, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Newly named Culture Minister Dwayne ‘John John’ Seymour and Councillor Capt. Eugene  Ebanks attended their first official event last evening, an exhibition opening for local artist Simon Tatum at the National Gallery and want to put more funding into the arts.

Minister Seymour and Councilor Ebanks take over the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing and they are already getting into their roles to make an impact.

“One of the things I’ve said to the Chief Officer already without getting a brief is that I want to have more funding for the arts in all areas,” Hon. Dwayne Seymour, Minister of HECH.

“It’s a new chapter for as me being a Councillor for the ministry so I am looking forward to the challenges, there are areas we can definitely make some major contributions in so I am looking forward to the challenge,” said Capt. Eugene Ebanks, Councilor of HECH.

Both MLA’s congratulated Mr. Tatum.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: