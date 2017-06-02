New Speaker, Opposition Leader renew calls for modernised Parliament

Newly appointed speaker of the house, McKeeva Bush said Cayman’s own Parliament is at the bottom of the pile in the civil service.

In his first remarks as “Mr. Speaker,” Mr. Bush said Parliament lacks the sufficient tools to do its job in the modern era. He promised better treatment for those on LA staff, and vowed to modernise Parliament.

“In this modern day when everybody is cussing members and saying we want better from you, well my dear Caymanians in this audience today, go spread this word: we’ve got to have all the necessary tools, each and every member,” said Mr. Bush.

“I agree entirely that Parliament needs more resources, I support 100% the separation of Parliament from the executive,” said Ezzard Miller, the newly sworn Opposition Leader.

Mr. Miller said he plans to work with Speaker Bush to pass legislation drafted last year that will help do just that.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

