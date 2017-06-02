C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

New Speaker, Opposition Leader renew calls for modernised Parliament

June 1, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Newly appointed speaker of the house, McKeeva Bush said Cayman’s own Parliament is at the bottom of the pile in the civil service.

In his first remarks as “Mr. Speaker,” Mr. Bush said Parliament lacks the sufficient tools to do its job in the modern era. He promised better treatment for those on LA staff, and vowed to modernise Parliament.

“In this modern day when everybody is cussing members and saying we want better from you, well my dear Caymanians in this audience today, go spread this word: we’ve got to have all the necessary tools, each and every member,” said Mr. Bush. 

“I agree entirely that Parliament needs more resources, I support 100% the separation of Parliament from the executive,” said Ezzard Miller, the newly sworn Opposition Leader. 

Mr. Miller said he plans to work with Speaker Bush to pass legislation drafted last year that will help do just that.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: