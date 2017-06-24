New underpass and 3-lane roundabout opens on Monday

National Roads Authority project manager Mark Scotland says the first-of-its kind roundabout and 450 ft underpass aren’t just for Cayman’s present, but its future.

“The roads are being built in Cayman now, and rightfully so, to accommodate the growth in traffic as well as growth in vehicular traffic and in pedestrian traffic,” said NRA Project Manager, Mark Scotland.

On Monday, the three-lane roundabout near Lawrence Boulevard will open, causing some angst about how drivers will handle the road.

“So we want people to drive through it carefully, in the first few weeks going very slowly and using your signals at all time,” said Mark Scotland.

And if you miss your exit, it’s not the end of the world. “Always remember on the roundabout as well, if you are not able to get off to get to the exit you want to go to, it’s perfectly safe to go around the roundabout again,” said Mark Scotland.

As the NRA builds the roads, they also put signs to help drivers navigate and stay safe.

There are some road closures this weekend, the Linford Pierson’s highway’s west-bound lane will be closed on Sunday the 25th of June from 7 am to 4 pm and the Esterly Tibbetts highway will be closed from the Butterfield roundabout to the Century 21 roundabout from 5 am on Sunday 25th of June until 6 am Monday the 26th June.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

