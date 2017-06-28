No change in co-pay talks

No movement yet on negotiations for civil servants to begin paying co-pay for health insurance even as the 2018 deadline looms.

Civil Servant’s Association president John Bothwell says his team is yet to meet with the new government on the planned co-pay. However, he says a balance must be found so government workers are protected and the health insurance challenge is addressed.

“The government of the day is going to have to be looking at this from a national perspective as well. And so at times, and so they have, as I have said, bigger issues to deal with than health insurance. The civil service is only a portion of Cayman’s health coverage scenario or environment,” said Mr Bothwell.

Projections put Cayman’s public healthcare liability at more than $1 billion over the next 20 years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

