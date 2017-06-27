No major problems arise in new roundabout’s first 24 hours

New road infrastructure makes its debut in the Camana Bay corridor.

Monday morning, commuters were greeted with fresh asphalt to start their day, and in the road’s first working hours, it appears that drivers are adjusting relatively well to the new road layout.

Sunday, was a different story. Traffic was tangled up in both directions early Sunday afternoon before the road was opened, with some on social media reporting it was taking up to 30 minutes just to get in or out of Camana Bay, mainly due to several road closures and detours in George Town.

Crews got the new road open around 3:30 in the afternoon, and ever since – love it or hate it – it’s been the talk of the town.

“No hassle, sailing right through!” raved Alice Christian, who pulled over just to tell Cayman 27 crews how much she loved the new road infrastructure.

She’s one of many to give the realigned Esterley Tibbetts Highway a resounding thumbs up.

“Right now with the bridge, being that it has three lanes on each side, it’s stopping the congestion,” said Jeremy Wood. “It’s going to take some time for people to [learn to] use, in regards to the merging and coming over, but other than that, coming from Bodden Town it’s a lot easier.”

Maria Esteban said she found video tutorials showing correct use of the new three-lane roundabout helpful.

“I saw it on Facebook, and it’s really simple, because it’s telling you which lane you have to be in, it depends on where you are going, and I think if you look at that video, you watch it, it’s going to be very simple,” said Ms. Esteban.

“I think if you follow the signs and watch what you’re doing, you should be OK,” said Jack Fleming.

Mr. Fleming said a he will reserve judgement on the new roundabout’s long term impact on traffic.

“Hard to tell today because the kids were out of school,” said Mr. Fleming.

“This is the one with the three lanes? I can’t wait to see that one,” laughed commercial driver Earl Ebanks.

He told Cayman 27 its the insurance companies that will clean up due to new traffic pattern.

“A three lane roundabout is kind of like an accident looking for a place to happen, yup, that’s the way I’m thinking about it,” he chuckled.

It appears the new road has made it through its first 24 hours without major incident. RCIPS told Cayman 27, as of mid-afternoon Monday, there have been no accidents reported at the new roundabout.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

