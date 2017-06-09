No more austerity measures, but McTaggart says he won’t be fast and loose with the public purse

Newly appointed Minister of Public Finance Hon Roy McTaggart says even though Cayman no longer needs to answer to the UK for its spending, but he says he will not be fast and loose with the public purse strings.

“If you’d asked me four years ago if I would be sitting in this seat this morning as Minister of Finance of the Cayman Islands, I would say you are crazy it would not happen,” Mr Mctaggart said.

Mr McTaggart now takes charge of the public purse, but he’s no stranger to juggling numbers or managing funds having left a successful private sector accounting career, a move he does’t regret.

“This is something I am doing to give back and serve the community that has been so wonderful to me as a professional and my family,” he said.

Even though it’s only day two of taking charge of government finances Mr McTaggart is already prepping for duties like managing the national budget.

“It is so important that we just get it right and we continue to do what is right and make cayman the success story it is,” the new minister said.

He said Cayman may be free of the restraints of the Framework for Fiscal management and austerity measures, but “one thing that is not going to happen we are not cutting those purse strings wide open and putting us back into the situation we were in previously.”

The new minister says he ready to tackle the tough issues like paying down government debt and the growing public health liability.

“It will all be about trying our best to control the costs and limit the growth and expansion of that liability,” Mr Mctaggart said.

Mr McTaggart also shared that the third and final bundle of amendments to the public finance management law is with legal drafting. It’s expected to be laid in the next sitting of the LA.

