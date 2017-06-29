No more plastic straws for Royal Palms

Royal Palms is cracking down on plastics to save the planet, and it’s starting by ditching plastic beverage straws.

Royal Palms Operations Manager Emily Shaw told Cayman 27, plastic straws will be phased out starting 1 July and replaced with biodegradable paper straws.

From there, the restaurant plans to increase its recycling efforts, and phase out all plastic cutlery.

“I think we just have to do the environmentally responsible thing at this point,” said Ms. Shaw, who cited the documentary ‘A Plastic Ocean’ as an influence in the decision to make changes. “Generally, we just felt a moral obligation.”

Ms. Shaw told Cayman 27 Royal Palms’ decision to ditch plastics has been well received, and generated a lot of attention.

A promotional video from local producers Vagabond Media Group, titled ‘Don’t suck,’ features plastic users being ‘fish slapped’ by a mermaid’s tail. So far, the video has racked up almost 60-thousand views.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

