No more plastic straws for Royal Palms

June 28, 2017
Joe Avary
Royal Palms is cracking down on plastics to save the planet, and it’s starting by ditching plastic beverage straws.

Royal Palms Operations Manager Emily Shaw told Cayman 27, plastic straws will be phased out starting 1 July and replaced with biodegradable paper straws.

From there, the restaurant plans to increase its recycling efforts, and phase out all plastic cutlery.

“I think we just have to do the environmentally responsible thing at this point,” said Ms. Shaw, who cited the documentary ‘A Plastic Ocean’ as an influence in the decision to make changes. “Generally, we just felt a moral obligation.”

Ms. Shaw told Cayman 27 Royal Palms’ decision to ditch plastics has been well received, and generated a lot of attention.

A promotional video from local producers Vagabond Media Group, titled ‘Don’t suck,’ features plastic users being ‘fish slapped’ by a mermaid’s tail. So far, the video has racked up almost 60-thousand views.

 

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

