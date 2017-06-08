Non-lethal weapons for self defense: is Cayman ready?

A new online petition to legalise non-lethal weapons like pepper spray and stun guns has topped one hundred signatures.

Activist Dennie Warren, Jr. said he tried to do the same thing years ago but came up short. Is the country ready for it now?

“If you have a home invasion, and someone is beating you up, the question is very simple, what options do you want to have? Do you want to live?” said Mr. Warren.

Mr. Warren told Cayman 27 the constitutionally recognised right to life is at the heart of the self-defense issue.

“If the right to life is going to actually mean anything, it is going to be because we have a means by which we can protect the life,” he said.

Mr. Warren told Cayman 27 he supports the availability of non-lethal weapons, but says laws are already on the books that allow for self-defense.

“We already have a law, the firearms law, that allows a person to lawfully own a firearm, and you can use it in personal protection, that’s already an existing law,” explained Mr. Warren, “To me, to not be able to do it with a non-lethal weapon is ridiculous.”

Mr. Warren said while he agrees with basic premise of this newly-launched petition to legalise non-lethal weapons, he takes issue with the notion of licensing.

“The reality is, the bad guys can get their hands on it if they want to, right?” said Mr. Warren. “My advice would be not to go the route of licensing, I think that’s overkill.”

Mr. Warren recalled starting a similar petition in the mid-2000’s.

“I got about, I think it was about 800 signatures,” said Mr. Warren.

Some ten years down the road, is Cayman ready to embrace non-lethal methods of defense? Mr. Warren said perhaps not.

“I’m not sure that we are there yet,” said Mr. Warren. “But we are a long way away from when I started advocating these things.”

Cayman 27 reached out to Premier Alden McLaughlin for his thoughts on the petition, and have yet to receive a response.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

