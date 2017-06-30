C3 Pure Fibre
Northward graduates it’s first construction class

June 29, 2017
Philipp Richter
Ten Northward inmates have been trained in construction skills to successfully re-enter the labour force when they complete their sentence.

Yesterday the inmates graduated from the pilot construction programme at the prison. It’s a public private partnership, where construction companies teach inmates how to build structures up to code, giving ex-convicts an opportunity to seek employment once released.

“Because this is all intertwined with their learning basic skills, soft skills and stuff and getting back into the community, with the assurance that yes, the people who needs them know that they have the skills in here, so that when they come out they are willing to employ,” said HMP Northward’s Troy David.

The next phase for the programme is to teach the inmates how to install electricity, plumbing and AC units into the building.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

