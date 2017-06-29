C3 Pure Fibre
Officer’s first aid training kicks in to help in critical bleeding incident

June 28, 2017
Joe Avary
A quick-thinking police officer told Cayman 27, his training took over when responding to a critical incident last week.

Auxiliary Constable Fabian O’Connor said he was on patrol last Thursday (22 June) when he heard the smash of breaking glass and heard screams coming from a nearby restaurant. He said an elderly woman had fallen through a glass door and was bleeding profusely.

“Plenty blood spraying out, because the entire door break, smash,” said Mr. O’Connor . “So based on my training, my first aid training and skills, I immediately held her head away from the glass and pulled her away from the glass because she was about to go down on the pointy glass.”

Officer O’Connor used his shirt and clothing from others on scene to stop the bleeding from gashes to the woman’s face and arms. She was later treated at a hospital and released.

The RCIPS told Cayman 27 all its officers receive first aid training from the American Heart Association, and it’s refreshed every two years.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

