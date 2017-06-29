Officer’s first aid training kicks in to help in critical bleeding incident

A quick-thinking police officer told Cayman 27, his training took over when responding to a critical incident last week.

Auxiliary Constable Fabian O’Connor said he was on patrol last Thursday (22 June) when he heard the smash of breaking glass and heard screams coming from a nearby restaurant. He said an elderly woman had fallen through a glass door and was bleeding profusely.

“Plenty blood spraying out, because the entire door break, smash,” said Mr. O’Connor . “So based on my training, my first aid training and skills, I immediately held her head away from the glass and pulled her away from the glass because she was about to go down on the pointy glass.”

Officer O’Connor used his shirt and clothing from others on scene to stop the bleeding from gashes to the woman’s face and arms. She was later treated at a hospital and released.

The RCIPS told Cayman 27 all its officers receive first aid training from the American Heart Association, and it’s refreshed every two years.

