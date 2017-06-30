OfREG analyzes solar farm, post mortem report on project

Cayman’s first solar farm comes under scrutiny as OfREG, the new umbrella authority for utilities and the petroleum inspectorate, says its conducting a “rigorous analysis” of the Bodden Town facility, from its start to its finish.

Days after it’s formal opening Cayman’s first commercial-scale solar farm is under the microscope, as OfREG takes a closer look at the six year contracting process.

The regulator, in a press release statement, says it will be looking at the process that led to the contract and seek insights into what was done right, and more importantly what was done wrong or could have been done better.

“Now, as the regulator it is our responsibility to do a postmortem now we got to this point in anticipation of the next round of solicitations, and also to ensure that consumers benefit and welfare are maximized” stated J. Paul Morgan, CEO of OfREG in a press release.

J. Paul Morgan, CEO of OfREG says concerns were raised with him over the contracted price of US 17-cents per kilowatt hour that Entropy will sell to CUC.

Mr. Morgan says ” we cannot compare Cayman to the US or any other country for that matter, even other islands in the Caribbean. There are significant costs to doing business in the Cayman islands,” stated J. Paul Morgan, CEO of OfREG in a press release.

Mr. Morgan says he hopes this analysis will allow OfREG to understand the pros and cons of the solar farm, to help them with implementing the Government’s National Energy policy, to have the Cayman Islands running on 70% public energy by the year 2037.

Mr. Morgan says as the solar farm is feeding 5-mega-watts of energy into the grid, it shows that the Cayman Islands are ready for more investments in green technologies.

In a statement issued by CUC, it reads:

CUC was very open and transparent with the former Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA)

during the competitive tendering process that led to Entropy Cayman Solar Ltd. being awarded a

Power Purchase Agreement with CUC, as approved by the ERA. We continue to operate in the

same transparent manner with the new regulatory authority, the Utility Regulation and

Competition Office (OfREG), and will assist them with any review of the tendering process they

may conduct to the extent that lessons learnt may benefit them as they conduct their own tendering

process in the future. CUC wishes to ensure that competitively priced energy projects are

successfully executed and bring least cost, stable electricity rates and reliable service to our

customers.

