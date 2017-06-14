C3 Pure Fibre
Opposition forms shadow cabinet

June 13, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Opposition MLAs have united to form a shadow cabinet they say will keep the government in check.

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says the shadow cabinet will not be obstructionist, but will help in shaping policy.
Speaking on Cayman 27’s ‘Cayman Now’ last night Mr Miller said given the limited number of members on the Opposition benches the MLAs will have to double up on the ministries they are to keep track of.

“We have decided we are going to meet every other week as an opposition body to discuss issues that are current and what we believe the government should do about it. We are not going to sit back and wait for the government to make all the suggestions and solutions. We are going to put forward some papers we believe will assist the government in solving the problems as well,” Mr Miller said.

In the shadow cabinet Mr Miller will shadow the Premier and the Deputy Governor. The other members of the shadow cabinet include; Alva Suckoo, who will shadow Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands. Arden McLean will shadow Commerce, Planning, Infrastructure and Tourism and Transport. Chris Saunders will shadow Public Finance, Development and Financial Services Home Affairs.

Kenneth Bryan will shadow Community Affairs, Culture, Housing, Environment and Health. Anthony Eden will offer overall advice and guidance.
The press release about the shadow cabinet also states the Opposition legislators are calling for members to meet more regularly in the LA.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

