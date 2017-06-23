Opposition leader calls for urgent meeting of National Security Council

One long-time lawmaker today calls for an urgent meeting of the National Security Council to address growing concerns over crime.

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller expressed displeasure over Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s silence on the issue.

Mr Miller demands answers on Cayman’s spike in crime.

“I believe our constituents need some assurances on what is going on, because it is very troubling,” Mr Miller said.

He says his phone has been ringing non-stop with concerned citizens.

“But I am fairly certain that the members of the Government will be getting the same calls that me and the other members of the Opposition have been getting,” Mr Miller said.

It’s those calls that’s prompted the Opposition Leader to write Governor HE Helen Kilpatrick to convene a meeting of National Security Council which she has committed to do, but no specific date was given for that meeting.

“I am a little disappointed in that letter does not say reconstitute on the 30th of June or meet on the 15th of July because with no time frame I could be sitting here till September or October,” Mr Miller said.

The Governor acknowledged it would be appropriate to call a meeting of the council to discuss widespread concerns about crime, especially gun crime.

Another concern for the Opposition Leader Premier McLaughlin’s silence over the past few weeks instead of making a public pronouncement to allay fears.

“I would hope the Premier would issue some kind of statement of what the government’s position is and what are we going to do with this increase in crime, because it affects us all,” Mr Miller added.

Mr Miller also believes wider lines of communication between the community and police is needed to make a dent in crime.

“Trust is like respect you get what you give, and if the police do not have enough respect for the community to interact with the community, to communicate with the community to communicate with them?”

He adds a large component in fighting crime is also police visibility and he would like to see more in officers. The RCIPS has said it has stepped up public presence and community outreach efforts.

The NSC has not been reconstituted since the 24th May general elections and Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne who chairs the NSC is currently on leave off island.

Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose says a date will be set as soon all members of the council have been appointed.

We have also reached out to Premier McLaughlin for a response to Mr Miller’s comments and a statement on crime. He is yet to respond.

