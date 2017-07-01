Opposition Leader: new wall creates blind corner near Rum Point

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller said a newly-constructed wall near the entrance to Rum Point has virtually undone a set of road safety enhancements made in 2015. Mr. Miller told Cayman 27 the wall is too close to the road and blocks sight lines for both traffic and pedestrians.

“You can see from standing here that’s it’s impossible to see oncoming traffic, this wall blocks it, and the wall over there blocks it again,” said Mr. Miller.

Mr. Miller said the Kumbali Kai development’s boundary wall and fence are creating hazards for traffic in the Rum Point area.

“My concern is two things: line of sight for traffic, and also for people walking in the road, and a lot of people walk in the road in Rum Point, tourists especially,” said Mr. Miller.

He said safety was at the heart of a series of 2015 roadworks that restructured traffic flow into the Rum Point area. Now, he said the wall has turned the curve into a blind corner.

Mr. Miller said he brought his concerns about the wall to both the NRA and the Planning department, but the answers he’s received so far are less than satisfactory.

“My concern is that everybody seems to be running to hide,” said Mr. Miller. “The NRA is relying on the fact that Planning granted permission, Department of Planning is relying on the fact that the NRA has not objected to where the fence is.”

Mr. Miller said he invited officials from NRA and planning to see the wall for themselves Monday, but was stood up.

“Nobody wants to come. Everybody is saying, well, ‘planning gave permission, so there’s nothing we can do about it,'” said Mr. Miller. “You can’t solve this problem in an air-conditioned office in George Town.”

He said he hopes the NRA, Planning, and the developer can come together on a solution.

“What I want to do is fix the situation, I want it fixed,” said Mr. Miller.

Cayman 27 reached out to planning and NRA officials involved in a series of email exchanges shared by Mr. Miller. Aside from one automatic “out of office” response, our requests for comment have gone unanswered.

The developer said if it is directed to remove or rearrange the fencing by the Central Planning Authority, it will gladly comply.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

