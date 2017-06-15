Panton says the law is needed, welcomes Lawyer’s bill review

Consultations for the new Legal Practitioners’ Bill are yet to begin, but the man behind the bill under review says he welcomes changes to enhance the legislation.

Former Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton says he’s glad to see work on the bill is still being done.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin recently announced consultations will be reopened and changes made before it heads to the LA.

“You will never be able to address all the perspectives, so it is foolish to think that a law is to be accepted or a bill is going to be accepted by everyone. The questions is whether it meets the needs broadly and whether it addresses the big primary issues,” Mr Panton said.

Mr Panton, who tried to get the bill in the last two sessions of the LA, said delaying the bill will have negative impact on Cayman’s pending international risk assessments.

