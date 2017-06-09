Parvo Virus for dogs growing stronger and spreading

An outbreak of the Parvo virus on island has prompted a temporary hold at the Humane Society. They have stopped taking in new dogs and quarantined others and according to Island Vets the deadly virus is growing stronger.

Recently a dog that was unknowingly infected with the Parvo virus was brought to the Humane Society triggering extra precaution for animals residing there.

Director at the Humane Society Leslie Walker said, “A volunteer picked up two dogs on Saturday and on Monday one of those dogs when it was given a vet examination tested positive for Parvo virus so when that happened we immediately had to isolate all the dogs that had come into contact with that dog and its partner.”

It’s a problem Veterinarian Ioana Popescu from Island Vets confirmed and that the virus is spreading and urged people to be very careful with their dogs.

“Unfortunately Parvo virus is very resistant in the environment so it’s transmitted from dog to dog generally through feces or direct contact and it remains in the ground for a long time.” says Popescu

Dr. Popescu says not having the dogs vaccinated added to the challenge of dealing with the virus. She says Parvo is growing stronger and a larger number of shots are required to fully protect dogs.

“Indeed a few years back we used to recommend three vaccines for the puppies, now actually we’ve had a few cases of Parvo virus infected doggies with the whole three vaccines done, so we’ve actually decided to step up and increase the number of vaccines so nowadays the puppies would receive four vaccinations.” said Popescu.

Parvo is not a simple virus to get rid of and often once contracted can result in death.

Dr. Popescu commented that, “generally it’s a very long treatment and unfortunately not all the puppies make it and can be deadly.

The sooner you get your playful pup vaccinated the better its chances to avoid contracting the Parvo virus are.

As a final note Dr. Popescu stressed the importance of protecting your dogs against Parvo. She said, “It’s very important if you have a puppy get it vaccinated straight away so ideally puppies should have their first vaccination at 6 weeks. It’s much easier to prevent than to treat and especially with such a bad, severe disease.

It should be kept in mind that adult dogs can also contract the disease and Rottweilers and Rottweiler mixes are especially vulnerable to the disease.

Dog owners should look out for signs like bloody diarrhea, vomiting and rapid weight loss to name a few.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

