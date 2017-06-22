C3 Pure Fibre
Patrick’s Island burglary suspects bailed

June 21, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Three suspects arrested in Saturday’s aggravated burglary at a Patrick’s Island residence are out on police bail. The RCIPS are also making an urgent appeal for witnesses to come forward with information.

The burglary took place in the early hours of Saturday morning. Three men armed with firearms and a hammer bound the occupants with duct tape, threatened them and assaulted one of them before making off with cash and valuables. Three suspects including a George Town boy were arrested over the weekend in connection with the incident.

Police say the investigation continues and anyone with information should contact Detective Inspector Wright at 936 8169.

Felicia Rankin

