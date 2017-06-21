Pearson appears in court

The 35-year-old man who escaped police capture last month during a drug raid in George Town made his initial court appearance today (20 June.)

Troy Pearson faces several charges including assaulting a police and customs officer.

He was granted $10,000 bail, but did not meet the amount and was remanded into custody.

Mr Pearson was charged with being concerned in the importation of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of ganja, assaulting a police officer and assaulting a customs officer.

He was also charged with resisting arrest and escaping lawful custody. He returns to court 27 June.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

