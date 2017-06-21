C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Crime News

Pearson appears in court

June 20, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The 35-year-old man who escaped police capture last month during a drug raid in George Town made his initial court appearance today (20 June.)

Troy Pearson faces several charges including assaulting a police and customs officer.

He was granted $10,000 bail, but did not meet the amount and was remanded into custody.

Mr Pearson was charged with being concerned in the importation of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of ganja, assaulting a police officer and assaulting a customs officer.

He was also charged with resisting arrest and escaping lawful custody. He returns to court 27 June.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: