Petition wants PR process paused

Processing of the near 1000 backlogged PR applications are set to begin this week, at least according to the government. But an internet based petition is seeking to stall that process.

The petition calls on Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin and Opposition Leader Hon Ezzard Miller to defer any further mass status grants and employment rights applications until the over 1200 unemployed Caymanians find jobs and graduating Caymanians have secured employment or furthered their studies.

We reached out Human Resources and Immigration chief officer Wesley Howell on the petition and he says the PR applications under consideration are not mass grants.

He says the Caymanian Status and PR Board is considering each application on its own merit as specified in the legislation.

Mr Howell says the matter of policy being called for in the petition is the minister’s remit and that’s Premier McLaughlin. We reached to him for comment on the petition, he has not responded.

