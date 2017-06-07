Plans for a greener future

The Family Life Centre was alight with activity Saturday as CUC hosted it’s first energy efficiency forum and fair. Customers engaged with companies who could make their homes more green.

“So our new approach is to create a sort of market place where we can bring these business partners and vendors together with our consumers,” said President and CEO of Caribbean Utilities Company, Richard Hew

“Going green means you can save a little, a dollar,” said attendee Kirk Smith.

The event had stalls showcasing appliances that save energy and don’t require fossil fuels.

“I think in my lifetime fossil fuels are still probably going to be a big part of the picture, I think my generation is tasked with transitioning to that reality for my kids and my grand kids,” said Greentech CEO James Whittaker.

“In the next 25 years most of the cars being produced in the world will be electric, so that is the direction that the car companies are going,” said CEO of Cayman Automotive, John Felder.

For C.R.E.A President James Whittaker, talks like this will help to ensure future generations have cleaner energy.

“A lot of the average consumers don’t really know, okay what are my options out there , so events like these are important because they get the tangible to come and see what those options really are,” said Greentech CEO and Cayman Renewable Energies Association President, James Whittaker.

“Business partners who have developed some sort of expertise in proving products that are advanced in the area of energy efficiencies,” said President and CEO of CUC, Richard Hew.

Department of Planning’s John Davis, says more homes are going greener.

“Because electricity is so expensive here and yes, they are going a lot more greener, led lights, stuff like this,” said Department of Planning’s Inspections Supervisor, John Davis.

With talks happening globally and locally about reducing the carbon footprint, energy consumers are glad they can play their part.

“That’s always number one, the environment, we are going to go, but the environment is going to still be here for our children’s children’s children, so we want the best for our children’s children’s children, so that’s how I feel about that 100%!,” said Kirk Smith.



