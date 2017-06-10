Police appeal for help in search for suspect

Police are today appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a 35-year-old suspect who evaded capture and allegedly assaulted a Police officer and a Customs officer during a drug raid on 22 May.

Police are asking for the whereabouts of Troy Pearson who escaped a raid at a residence at Marina Drive, George Town.

A quantity of ganja was seized in that raid. Police are asking those who may encounter Mr Pearson to exercise caution and contact the authorities as soon as possible on 911 or Detective Banks at 938-1741 or 949-7777 or 800 tips (8477).

