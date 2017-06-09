C3 Pure Fibre
Police: business burglaries rising

June 8, 2017
Mario Grey
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said commercial burglaries are on the rise.

Police Press Officer Jodi-Ann Powery said police have responded to multiple burglaries of this kind this week including one culprit entering through the roof. She said this type of crime is starting to become more prevalent in the George Town area.

“All six were commercial burglaries the others were in Bodden Town so what we’re here to do today is just to let the public know that these things are happening and try to give some tips and advice,” Mrs. Powery explained.

The police Press Officer said she wants owners to consider cost effective ways to protect their businesses and said the R.C.I.P.S has seen a big drop in Bodden Town, given additional resources placed in that community.

 

 

 

