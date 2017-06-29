C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Police call on victims to identify stolen items

June 28, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are calling on victims of crime to come forward and identify stolen items recovered last week.

They said a large number of electronic items; including tablets, laptops, music equipment like speakers and power tools were recovered when they executed a search warrant at George Town residence.

A 47-year-old man is currently before the court for the stolen items. The police are inviting members of the public, who have had any of the mentioned items stolen,  to contact DS Andrew Graham at 926-3070 or DC Devon Bailey at 925-1153,  to set an appointment in order to view and possibly identify some of the items recovered.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: