Police call on victims to identify stolen items

Police are calling on victims of crime to come forward and identify stolen items recovered last week.

They said a large number of electronic items; including tablets, laptops, music equipment like speakers and power tools were recovered when they executed a search warrant at George Town residence.

A 47-year-old man is currently before the court for the stolen items. The police are inviting members of the public, who have had any of the mentioned items stolen, to contact DS Andrew Graham at 926-3070 or DC Devon Bailey at 925-1153, to set an appointment in order to view and possibly identify some of the items recovered.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

