Police calls for witnesses amid 15-year old stabbing

A 15-year old boy remains in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest (3 June) Saturday in the Seven Mile Beach area and (6 June) Tuesday police are appealing for witnesses.

Police said the boy was attacked and stabbed after leaving the Burger King on West Bay road.

He reportedly encountered a group of boys he knew prior to entering the restaurant.

Police Press officer Jodi-Ann Powery said the R.C.I.P.S is appealing for witnesses in the vicinity of the incident.

“It happened in this area and usually there are a large number of youths which gather along this area and back and forth through this walk path that you see behind me we are therefore appealing to anyone who has seen this incident to come forth with your information,”Mrs. Powery explained.

Police said the boy has a punctured lung and is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

The R.C.I .P.S is asking anyone with information to call 949-4222 or detective constable Owen Santos at 936-0684.

