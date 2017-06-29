Police dispute age policy

The Police Association age discrimination lawsuit leveled against the Commissioner and Attorney General has started.

Today the Human Rights case was heard in the Grand Court before Justice Nova Hall. It was filed on behalf of officers who complained about questionable policies set for older serving officers in the RCIPS.

The case is challenging the fairness of the policy which initially set the retirement age at 55. That was later increased to 60 after 22nd November 2010. But if officers decided to stay beyond retirement, they had to accept demotion to Constable.

If they refused the offer they were not allowed to continue working.

The policy was described by Justice Hall as being the height of irrationality the civil trial resumes tomorrow.

