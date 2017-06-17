Police investigate home invasion at Patrick’s Island, one suspect in custody

A 22-year-old George Town man is now in police custody after an armed home invasion this morning (Saturday 17 June) at Patrick’s Island.

The man was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of aiding and abetting the commission of a crime.

According to police shortly after 4:30 a.m. 911 received a call from a resident of Patrick’s Island that three males, two of whom were armed with firearms, and the other with a hammer, had entered their residence and bound them up with duct tape.

The intruders demanded cash and valuables and threatened the victims with bodily harm.

The male resident was assaulted during the incident. An undisclosed quantity of cash, jewelry and other valuables were stolen.

One of the victims was able to free themselves and contacted 911. Armed officers responded to the scene immediately. The on-duty Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) was also dispatched. According to the RCIPS the victims, though traumatized by the attack, did not require immediate medical attention. Officers were able to develop positive lines of inquiries that led to the recovery of items believed to have come from the victims’ residence at another George Town location. One of the males who entered the Patrick Island residence is described as 5 ft. 9 -10 inches tall, slim built and the other two are described as 5 ft. 10”-11” tall and also slim built.

The investigations are been led by Detective Inspector Joseph Wright and the investigative team resourced by detectives of the Criminal Investigations Department and other key personnel. Anyone with information involving this or any other crimes should contact the George Town Police Station 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS.)

