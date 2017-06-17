Police investigate possibly child abduction attempt

Police Friday (16 June) confirm they’re investigating a possible child abduction attempt.

Police say Thursday (15 June) morning they received a report that a man in a light blue two-seat van attempted to pick up a young boy walking home from a park in West Bay.

A social media post from the boy’s mother claims the man in the truck told the boy he was sent to pick him up and would show the boy a text to prove it. The boy refused and walked away.

Police are urging parents to speak with their children about not accepting rides or gifts from strangers.

