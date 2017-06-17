C3 Pure Fibre
Police investigate possibly child abduction attempt

June 16, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police Friday (16 June) confirm they’re investigating a possible child abduction attempt.

Police say Thursday (15 June) morning they received a report that a man in a light blue two-seat van attempted to pick up a young boy walking home from a park in West Bay.

A social media post from the boy’s mother claims the man in the truck told the boy he was sent to pick him up and would show the boy a text to prove it. The boy refused and walked away.

Police are urging parents to speak with their children about not accepting rides or gifts from strangers.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience.

