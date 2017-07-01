Police issue social media warning; “Verify info before sharing”

Police are today cautioning the public against spreading hysteria on social media using unsubstantiated information.

The warning comes after a recent What’sApp broadcast message went viral, alleging a possible robbery ploy by a woman dressed in black in Newlands.

Police say they investigated the message and it was in fact related to a domestic incident last Saturday. And the woman in question was seeking help. RCIPS Media Relations Officer Jacqueline Carpenter says check information before sharing it.

“Call your local police station and try to get some information, verified information about that because it can cause alarm to send things out via social media. I know it is going to happen, we all know in social media it is going to happen. But it is helpful to do our best, each of us, to try to get verified information,” Ms Carpenter said.

Ms Carpenter said the man in the domestic incident that triggered the WhatsApp message was arrested.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

