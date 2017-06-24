Police launch probe after bad driving video, driver suspended

C3 Pure Fibre
June 23, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A viral video showing a semi tractor-trailer nearly tipping over on a roundabout causes a stir on social media and lands the driver in hot water with his employer.

In the video the trailer is seen almost tipping over at the Island Heritage roundabout yesterday (22 June.) We reached out to the RCIPS and they confirmed it is being looked into.

Today (23 June) Foster’s Food Fair’s senior marketing manager Julian Foster confirmed the truck belongs to the company. Mr Foster, in a statement, said the driver was immediately suspended and disciplinary action will be taken.

“We encourage all road users to continue reporting reckless driving when witnessed. We also encourage the business community to look at their road safety policies and come together to make certain we are all doing our part to keep roads safe in Cayman,” Mr Foster said.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

