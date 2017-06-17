Police net 65 arrests in one day

Sixty-five people were arrested Thursday (15 June) as police crack down on a recent crime spike.

Many of those 65 people were taken into custody on outstanding court warrants for criminal and other offences, according to a police press release.

They also say 11 tickets were issued, 18 illegal tints removed and 15 license plate covers removed.

“We are also encouraged that, in spite of the obvious fear of crime, several members of the community and merchants have called to offer their support, as crime and the causes of crime cannot been seen as an issue for the police alone to solve,” Acting Commissioner of Police Anthony Ennis is quoted as saying in a statement. “But rather, this will require the entire community and key stakeholders to tackle, including the underlying causes of crime.”

Earlier this week, there was a spate of seven armed robberies or burglaries targeting businesses in a 36-hour span.

