C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Police, public assist elderly woman who crashed through glass door

June 23, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

An elderly woman was rushed to hospital Thursday (22 June) after falling through a pane of glass near a George Town restaurant, according to police.

In a statement, the RCIPS says the woman fell through a glass door and was bleeding heavily from gashes to her face and arms. They say a police auxiliary constable and member of the public tended to her to try and stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived.

The woman was treated at the hospital and released.

Later that same day, police responded to a man they say was suffering mental episode.

They say the man waded out into a small pond in West Bay about 120 feet from shore.

One officer climbed out into the water to speak with him before convincing him to return to shore.

Police say the man was returned home and remains under observation.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: