Police, public assist elderly woman who crashed through glass door

An elderly woman was rushed to hospital Thursday (22 June) after falling through a pane of glass near a George Town restaurant, according to police.

In a statement, the RCIPS says the woman fell through a glass door and was bleeding heavily from gashes to her face and arms. They say a police auxiliary constable and member of the public tended to her to try and stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived.

The woman was treated at the hospital and released.

Later that same day, police responded to a man they say was suffering mental episode.

They say the man waded out into a small pond in West Bay about 120 feet from shore.

One officer climbed out into the water to speak with him before convincing him to return to shore.

Police say the man was returned home and remains under observation.

