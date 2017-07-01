Police puts public on alert for suspicious white van

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspicious white van seen at various intervals and various points in the Bodden Town area recently.

An image of the van has been circulating on social media. Police say the van has been seen different times driving around the Will T. Road area in Bodden Town.

RCIPS is asking anyone who sees the van to call the Bodden Town police station at 947-2240 and if possible make a note of the registration number of the vehicle.

