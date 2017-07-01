C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Crime News

Police puts public on alert for suspicious white van

June 30, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspicious white van seen at various intervals and various points in the Bodden Town area recently.

An image of the van has been circulating on social media. Police say the van has been seen different times driving around the Will T. Road area in Bodden Town.

RCIPS is asking anyone who sees the van to call the Bodden Town police station at 947-2240 and if possible make a note of the registration number of the vehicle.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: