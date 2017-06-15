C3 Pure Fibre
Police recover stolen car hours after it’s taken from a GT residence

June 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police recover a car stolen early this morning (14 June) from Walker’s Road.
According to police the white 1996 Honda Accord was recovered in the George Town area.
The car was reported stolen just before 2 am from a residence on Walkers Road in the vicinity of East Boulevard in George Town.
The car is under going forensic examinations and will returned to the owner once that is completed. Any one with information on this and any other crime is asked to call GT police station 949-4222 or 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

