Police seize two firearms, Walton laments insatiable appetite for guns in Cayman

June 26, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A senior police officer says some in Cayman have an insatiable appetite for firearms.

Police Sunday (26 June) seized two semi-automatic handguns in South Sound.

They say just before 1 am officers recovered a 9 millimetre and a 45 caliber pistol along the shore in South Sound along with six rounds of ammunition.

A 20-year-old man and 27-year-old man, both of Bodden Town were arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm. A small vessel also was seized.

In a police statement Deputy police commissioner Kurt Walton is quoted as saying “There is an insatiable appetite for firearms in Cayman among certain individuals immersed in a gang culture.

And we are constantly faced with the threat this poses for public safety,” Mr Walton said.

On Friday (23 June) four men were sentenced to a combined 37 years in prison for various gun crimes.

