Police warns against car theft

Following the recent increase in stolen vehicles the police are advising all car owners to safeguard their cars.

Police said motorists can protect their vehicles by using anti-theft devices such as alarms and multi-locks.

The police said drivers should lock car doors and ensure windows are closed and valuables are not left in vehicles.

Police said they believe vehicles are being broken into and stolen using other methods popular to criminals aside from smashing windows.

The R.C.I.P.S. also advise all motorists to also properly transfer their vehicles upon selling to another party.

