Premier League
Police warns against car theft

June 26, 2017
Mario Grey
Following the recent increase in stolen vehicles the police are advising all car owners to safeguard their cars.

Police said motorists can protect their vehicles by using anti-theft devices such as alarms and multi-locks.

The police said drivers should lock car doors and ensure windows are closed and valuables are not left in vehicles.

Police said they believe vehicles are being broken into and stolen using other methods popular to criminals aside from smashing windows.

The R.C.I.P.S. also advise all motorists to also properly transfer their vehicles upon selling to another party.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

