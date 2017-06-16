PR Board to begin deciding applications

Resolution appears to be on the horizon for the 900-plus Permanent Residency applicants waiting for decisions to be made on their applications.

Today (15 June) Government announced the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board will begin considering and deciding on PR applications next week.

Decisions, in some cases ten years in the making, will finally be made on permanent residency applications stockpiled at Immigration. On Thursday (15 June) Government announced the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board, headed by Waide DaCosta, will begin considering and deciding PR applications filed under the 2013 Immigration law.

The announcement comes on the heels of immigration law firm HSM Chambers declaration that it was preparing to bring class action litigation on behalf of its clients. Several lawsuits are already before the courts on the issue.

The firm’s position was triggered by the continuing delay in processing of the applications even after changes to the PR points system were made in March clearing the way for the resumption of processing PR applications.

Wesley Howell, Chief Officer in the newly created Ministry of Immigration, an action plan is in place and staff is being reassigned. Caymanian university graduates have been recruited to help with speeding up the process, something Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said last week has been a challenge.

“The system does take far too long sometimes to resolve these issues. That ministry has been without a head most of the time I had been the minister,” the Premier said.

Now there are three vacant posts on the status and PR board, but Mr Howell says those positions will be filled shortly and immigration administrators will shadow current board members to receive the training to help with processing.

Applicants could be contacted as early as this week as the process begins.

We reached out to the Premier for an on-camera interview on this latest development. He declined and instead directed our questions to the ministry. We are still waiting on their response.

Leading immigration law firm HSM Chambers did reply to the announcement, saying, “We still do not know why there has been any delay in relation to many candidates who did not need to rely on any factors in doubt to achieve the prescribed 110 points.”

The firm says the release describes the resolution as immediate, but unfortunately for many of applicants the delays will continue. There will be no resolution unless and until an application has been dealt with in full accordance with the law and regulations. With the best will in the world, for some of you that will take several months.”

